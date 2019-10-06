Robert Charles Morgan ‘Bob’ was born on July 15, 1930 in Hunter, N.D to George and Myrtle Morgan. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 - 1953 in Korea. He worked for Schultz & Lindsey Construction, starting in 1955. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local #400. He was married to Judy Brinkema on November 20, 1965, and they made their home in Billings. After retirement Bob enjoyed golfing, keeping his yard in fine form, and spending time with his dogs, Hooch and Maggie.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Quick, Mavis Robberstad, Theresa Heisler and brother, Don Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Tim (Linda) and Henry (Mary); sisters, Pat Noonan, Charlotte (Mick) Plante, Geri Eitter, and brother Bernard (Mary) Morgan; grandchildren, William (Katie), James and Ann Morgan; great grandson, Jacob, along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was blessed to have a wonderful family.
Special thanks to Stillwater Hospice for their loving care. Memorials are suggested to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, 1735 Monad Road, Billings, MT 59101.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, Oct. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
