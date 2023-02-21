Robert Claypool, 97, of Glasgow (formerly of Hinsdale), Montana, passed away February 17 at Francis Mahon Deaconess Hospital. Robert was born to Homer and Bessie (Trousil) Claypool on November 14, 1925 in Hinsdale, Montana.
Services pending to be held sometime in the summer of 2023. Condolences may be left at bellmortuarymontana.com.
