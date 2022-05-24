Robert D. Bernhagen

Robert "Bob" Bernhagen, 74, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

Bob was born to Elvira (Bernhagen) Keller on Feb. 3, 1948. He began his education in Ellendale, ND, and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He served in Vietnam from Jan. 21, 1970, to Aug. 26, 1971, earning the rank of sergeant. Bob held various positions throughout his career, retiring as a government security agent.

Throughout his life, he was a caring son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. Bob will always be remembered for his caring personality and living a strong moral code. Bob had a special part in everyone's family. Although Bob did not have children of his own, he delighted in creating memories with his many nieces and nephews, to treasure for years to come. No sacrifice was too great for him to make for those whom he cared for.

Bob was blessed to be part of a large and loving family. He is survived by siblings: Elvira Henderson (Roger), Mounds View, MN, Vera Louise Bernhagen, Ellendale, ND, William Bernhagen, Sheridan, WY, Eric Bernhagen (Rosalie) Vandalia, IL, Susan Dempsey (Bob), Williston, ND; sister-in-law, Nancy Bernhagen, Rapid City, SD; Sandy Bernhagen, Billings.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira Keller; step father, Leo Keller; brother, Alan Bernhagen; and his great niece, Hart-Lynn Bernhagen.

He was a man who was loved by all who knew him and, in his passing, will be sincerely and deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held in Ellendale, ND, later.