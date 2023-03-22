Robert D. Samuels, better known as Robbie or Rob, passed away at Tender Nest Assisted Living on March 11, 2023 after struggling for 10 years with Frontal Temporal Dementia.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22 at Roundup City Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.wierfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.