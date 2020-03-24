Robert D. Scherr
Robert D. Scherr was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Oct. 15, 1938, to Michael and Johanna Scherr. He attended Fratt and graduated from Billings Central High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in 1959, and he was honorably discharged in 1965. He served in Germany for several years, where he met his wife, Margrit (Gitta). They were happily married for 57 years.
He continued his military service in the Montana National Guard, and was honorably discharged in 1987. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service until he retired in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Margrit; daughter Heidi; grandchildren Nick, Melissa and Matthew; his brother, Joe; and his sisters, Isabel Heinz and Sr. Clara Scherr; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Bob had a very special bond with Arko, who will miss his daily walks. Bob enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and traveling to many places in Europe, Canada and the U.S. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather, friend to all kinds of people.
Robert passed away on March 23, 2020.
Funeral services are pending.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
