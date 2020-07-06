Robert Daniel Scherr
Robert Daniel Scherr

Robert Daniel Scherr

Robert Daniel Scherr, 81 of Billings, passed away March 23, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Interment with military honors will be at noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

