Robert David Martens

Bob willingly served his community. He had a naturally friendly and outgoing spirit. Over his long farming career, he served on the following boards: Growers/Company Joint Beet Research Committee on which he also served as co-chair for 10 of his 20 years of service; Big Horn Basin Sugar Beet Growers Association; Western Sugar Beet Growers Board (Denver); U.S. Soil Conservation Service from 1979-2002; Farm Home Administration; and the University of Wyoming Experiment Station. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Lovell.

After Bob's parents passed on, he and his brothers operated the farm for several more years until its sale in 2015. He and Elsie moved closer to Lovell on property large enough to enable him to continue his love of farming. For several years he grew weed-free certified hay. But he also had other hobbies. Just before his passing, he finished restoring four John Deere tractors intended for each of his sons.

His beloved family members and numerous friends will remember how easily Bob told humorous stories. Some may also remember his days of participating in the square dance circuit, traveling around the state with Elsie when the boys were younger. For all of us, we have lost a wonderful man whose friendliness, kindness, and laughter will be remembered and immortalized in our hearts.