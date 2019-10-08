{{featured_button_text}}

In 1962 Robert married the love of his life Mary Ann. They kept adventures alive by traveling the US in their RV. Robert was a good Man. All of us who knew him are honored to have been a part of his life.

Robert is survived by his wife Mary Ann Schaak, three children Kristine Schaak Tami Kelly (Jim) and Danny Schaak, his two stepchildren Tom Lanter (Candy) and Elaine Lanter, his brother William Schaak four nephews a niece numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert is proceeded in death by his parents Adolph and Lula, his brother Duane his sister Barbara a step son William Lanter a stepdaughter Leighann Lanter and a great granddaughter Kayana Schaak.

A celebration of Life Service will be arranged at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Schaak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

