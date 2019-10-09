Robert Dean Schaak (Bob) was called home on Sept. 28 at the age of 85. Bob was born on Dec. 01 1933 in Hardin to his parents Adolph and Lula. Bob grew up on a farm on the Wolf Mountains. Bob attended Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Bozeman. Bob joined the marines and served in Korea and was Honorable discharged in 1956. Bob loved farming and he loved flying.
In 1962 Bob married the love of his life Mary Ann. They kept adventures alive by traveling the U S in their RV. All that knew him are honored to have known him and been part of his life.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Ann Schaak, his three children Kristine, Tami (Jim), Kelly Danny Schaak, his two step children Tom (Candy) Lanter, Elaine Lanter, his brother William Schaak, four nephews and niece, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob is proceeded in death by his parents Adolph and Lula, sister Barbara, his step daughter Leigh Ann Lanter, his step son William Lanter and his great granddaughter Kayana Schaak.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
