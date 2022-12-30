Robert Dean Vogel of Billings passed away on December 27. He was born on October 7, 1937 in Laurel, Montana to Fred and Helen Vogel. He attended school in Laurel and graduated high school in 1956. Bob joined the Marine Corps in 1957 and served 6 years. He Married Sharon Johannes on April 29, 1960.

Bob worked at the railroad yard in Laurel for many years. He built a family home south of Laurel in the 1970's where he and Sharon raised two daughters and enjoyed boating and fishing at Cooney dam. In retirement he built a log cabin outside of Columbus in the late 1980's and early 1990s. He moved to Billings in 1999 where he attended many of the grandchildren's activities.

Bob was a lifetime member of St John Church Laurel and baptized there on November 7, 1937.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sharon, daughters Deb Farrar of Billings and Shelly (Mike) Clemens of Great Falls, three grandchildren Callie Farrar, Devan Farrar and Zachary Robert Clemens (fiance Sage Smith), a brother Larry Vogel and his wife Linda of Billings, Special Friend Steve Farrar and aunts Barbara Peterson, Ruth Ross. And many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. John''s Lutheran Church, Laurel. Interment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Memorials to St John's Lutheran Church of Laurel, P.O. Box 185, Laurel MT 59044, or the charity of your choice.