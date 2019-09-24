Robert ‘Bob’ ‘Bobbie’ Duane Bassett a beloved Father, Grandfather, and a friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 61, with both his daughters and a longtime friend by his side.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Tamra Bassett and Cortney Cureton, and granddaughter Marli Hustad. Bob is also survived by those who have been graced by his presence.
Bob spent his days enjoying time with his daughters and granddaughter. He loved playing ball with the dogs and always wanted to catch ‘the big fish’. Bob and his brother Jim were the best of friends spending most of their time together. You could often catch them jamming out to their favorite rock bands. They especially enjoyed watching football, talking smack back and forth about who's team would win.
Overall, Bobbie had a pretty wonderful life and was loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held:
Saturday 09/28/2019
2905 Montana Ave. Billings, Mt @ 2 p.m.
