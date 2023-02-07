It's rare that a person gets to write their own obituary but here it goes. I was born in my grand old hometown of Red Lodge, Montana on February 26, 1928, to my very loving parents Tony and Mary (Mariya) Repac. Before I was born my mother had lost triplet sisters, 2 additional sisters, and a brother. Needless to say, I was a Mama's Boy after all those who passed before me. It was 6 years later that my brother Stanley was born and then came 2 other brothers Emil and Pete. I couldn't ask for better brothers. I had a beautiful childhood growing up surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery that God had created. I spent my school age years in Red Lodge with the best teachers.

On November 10, 1945, I asked Dorothy Lou Williams for a dance at the old workers hall. This started a long romance with our union of marriage on May 19, 1948. Dorothy passed on December 30, 2014. I started working at Pepsi -- Cola in Red Lodge for my god father, Mike D Dimich, Sr. who was also my best friend and another dear friend Willie Dimich. After graduation I joined the Air Force and completed 14 weeks of basic training. I was then shipped to Japan. Upon my return I was assigned to the Air Force Reserve for 30 plus years. I was fortunate to attain the grade of Master Sargent and most of those years I was First Sargent for the 9434th Air Force Reserve Squadron. With the help of Dorothy Lou, I started my lifelong job with the Bureau of Reclamation that lasted 32 years. I am also a life member of the Billings Elks, the Albedoo Shrine (which I love working with all the units especially our hospital unit), the Masonic Lodge in Red Lodge, Scottish Rite Billings, Air Force Association, The National Association of Active and Retired Employees (NARFE), and many more.

I am preceded in death of my wonderful Mother, Father, my brothers Stanley, Emil, and Pete. Survivors include my sister-in-Law, Sally Ann (Bill) Hotchkiss, her daughter Kimberly (Dan) Foster, Patty (deceased Randy) Hotchkiss all of California, and Scott (Carmen) Mullen, my special friends Jack (Clarice) Fawcett, Willy (Jane) Dimich.

A very special thank you to the Spencer family for taking me in as their own and including me at the dinner table and the holidays. And to my Darling Do's, Stephanni and Racey, it is not goodbye...it is bye for now.

Smith Funeral Chapel has overseen the arrangements and cremation has taken place. Services will be at Evangelical United Methodist Church at 345 Broadwater Ave on February 11, at 11 a.m. (luncheon to follow) with burial at a later date at the Red Lodge Cemetery with full military honors.

Donations may be made to the Albedoo Transportation Fund or charity of choice.