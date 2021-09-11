 Skip to main content
Robert E. Groves
Robert E. Groves

March 28, 1951 - August 28, 2021

Left behind two brothers Ed (Nancy), Jim (Sue - deceased), ex-wife Carole and four kids Cas, Carl, David, Kelsey. Nieces and Nephews, Grandkids.

No services were held. RIP...We love you Bob

