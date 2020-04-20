Robert E. Hendrickson

Bob graduated from Moline High School in 1936, and enrolled at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, where he received his AB degree in 1940 and his Law Degree in 1942. He was admitted to the Kansas Bar in June of the same year, and was then immediately inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. After basic training, he was selected to attend the Harvard Business School as an officer candidate and was commissioned a 2d Lt. in October of 1943. His training at Harvard was in Air Corps Management Controls. His organization, which was independent and worldwide in its scope, collected and analyzed classified information and prepared top secret daily reports for Air Corps Headquarters in order to assist in daily combat decisions around the world.

Bob's military service included tours of duty in the continental U.S. and overseas duty on Okinawa, where he was attached to the 8th Airforce (301st Fighter Wing.) While he worked on plans for the invasion of Japan, under general orders dated Feb. 13, 1946, 301st Fighter Wing, he received credit for battle heroism and for participation in the air offensive over Japan. At some time during the period of May 17, 1945, to Aug. 15, 1945, he was awarded the bronze service star, which he wore on the Asia Pacific ribbon. He was separated from active duty service in March 1946, with the rank of captain, and remained in the ready reserve. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. (Bob often said that the dropping of the ‘bomb' probably saved his life and gave him the chance to go back and marry Bj!)