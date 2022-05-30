Robert E. Hill, 72, retired from Billings Fire Department, answered his final bell on May 21.

The theme of Bob's life was service to others from his training in prosthetics to a career as a first responder to volunteering in retirement.

Bob's many passions included the active outdoors (skiing, fishing, baseball and birding) to the quietly contemplative (art collecting, ancestry research, good cooking and music).

During his 32 years with Billings Fire Department he rose to rank of Captain and was able to provide support and leadership to his colleagues and the community.

Bob will be missed by his many close friends; and family; brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Judith Hill of Seattle; and "sister", Boni Loudon of Sarasota, FL.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date.