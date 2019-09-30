{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Koch, 84, passed away Sept. 27, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House.

He is predeceased by his parents Hubert Koch and Marie (Koch) Dougherty, his first wife, Mary Lou Koch and sister, Connie Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Delores and five children, Kim (Kevin) Robbennolt, Jeff (Theresa) Koch, Jan Schnieders, Jody (Joe) Wallace and Dr. Danelle (Ryan) Pennock. Also surviving are two stepchildren, Dr. Ross (Dr. Laura) Rames and JoEllen Rames. Bob had 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren who brought much joy and happiness to his life. Bob is also survived by three sister in laws, Ardis Hines, Loretta Uthe and Glenda (Wayne) Rasmussen and one brother in law, Dick Davis.

A private family service will be held at Christ the King Church with burial to follow at Mitchell, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com

