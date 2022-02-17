Robert Edward Healy

Robert Healy, 81, was a jack of all trades, knowledgeable about everything from wiring houses to trading stocks. He loved a good story and could see the irony in any situation. His 81 years were filled with some crazy adventures – literally crazy since he was bipolar.

He went AWOL from the Marines during basic training, but finagled an honorable discharge when the military command realized he was underage. During the 1950s, he got kicked out of seminary for writing to girls and smoking cigarettes in his dorm.

Bob was born on Nov. 16, 1940 in Hartford, Conn., to Eleanor Catherine “Kitty” Kane and Thomas Robert Healy.

He was on his way from Texas to Alaska when he met his fourth wife, Donna Healy, in Billings. They were married on Valentine's Day in 1981.

In 1987, after the birth of their daughter, Kathleen, they bought a rundown VA repo near Pioneer Park. Bob fixed up that home, and lived in it with his family for the rest of his life. He died at home of kidney disease on Feb. 15, a day after his forty-first wedding anniversary.

He valued solitude, although he had the Irish gift of gab. For light reading, he would pick up a stock prospectus, Scientific American magazine, or a 500-page volume on world history.

He always loved music. When his daughter was an infant, he would dance her around to reggae or old blues tunes. As a stay-at-home dad, he shepherded his daughter to preschool, horseback riding lessons and splendid outings to the hardware store. Strangers often mistook him for a doting grandfather rather than her dad.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Healy; his daughter, Kathleen Healy and son-in-law Axl Snure of Red Lodge; his son from his first marriage, Robert Healy, Jr., of Epping, N.H., and his family; and his sister, Joan Costa, of Denver, Colo., and her family.

The graveside ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 19, in Hardin's Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RiverStone Health Foundation.