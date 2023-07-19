Robert Ellithorpe
BILLINGS - Robert Ellithorpe, 79, of Billings, MT sadly left us on July 15, 2023. He is survived by his children Toby, Charity and Holly Ellithorpe, Jodi Scheffert McFarlane, his sister Sue, and his grandchildren. There is no service planned at this time. Please send any condolences to http://cfgbillings.com/.
