Robert Erick Fehlberg

Their daughter Kolby was born in Kalispell. The family became complete with Kenje, Kurt and Klee born in Billings. Their lives centered around architecture and the arts. Kolby learned her architectural drafting skills from Fehl. They all learned to ski with Fehl's guidance and make ceramics on the family's potter's wheel. Kurt followed Fehl into architecture and remembers sitting on Fehl's lap as a child learning the basics of making clay pottery. Kenje's happy memories of skiing at Red Lodge Mountain with her dad are with her whenever and wherever she enjoys the skills she learned from him. Klee found the trips he took with the family in the United States whetted his appetite to travel in other countries. A sense of humor came naturally, playful mischief in a loving family. His grandchildren added another dimension of joy. They also had an appreciation of the talents people have to offer. This extended to volunteering in community.

Fehl and LaDonna were active members of The Montana Institute of the Arts and The Flathead Camera Club in Kalispell. They moved to Billings and already knew many of the artists in the Billings Arts Association. When Mayor Willard Fraser and Virginia Snook asked Fehl to evaluate the possibility of remodeling the vacant County Jail into an art center, he readily agreed and recognized all its possibilities. They asked James Haughey, as a lawyer and an artist to join them. With representatives from every cultural organization in the city, they approached the County Commissioners. With Fehl's plans considered the Commissioners gave them the go-ahead. Volunteers from every walk of life in the county offered their skills and ambition to fulfill the renovation of the county jail to the Yellowstone Art Center, now known as the Yellowstone Art Museum. Fehl directed the project from the CTA office daytime, worked on site every evening and every weekend until the Art Center had its grand opening. He served terms on the Art Center Board of Directors and represented MAC on the County Commissioners board. He consulted on the surfacing art centers that followed, Carbon County Art Center in Miles City, Lewistown Art Center and several others.