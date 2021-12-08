Robert Eugene Davis, Jr. (Bob, and don't spell it backwards) of Shepherd, MT died at the age of 62 due to Covid complications, on Dec. 5, 2021 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Bob was born Sept. 1, 1959 in Presidio, CA to Robert Eugene Davis, Sr. and Alice Sharon (Naber) Davis. He attended Havre High School and Northern Montana College in Havre, MT. Bob married Joyce Stewart on Oct. 6, 1979 in Havre, MT. over the next few years they resided in Chinook, MT. St. Louis, MO, Big Fork MT, Billings, MT and Shepherd, MT. He attended Parkhill Assembly of God and was involved in many ministries. He was also a member of Gideons International Local chapter. Bob loved hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling, snowmobiling in the mountains especially with his family. He loved his country and for the past 15 years he was a truck driver who was blessed to be able to see so many places and people (never a stranger) with the BEST co-pilot and tag team driver (the only one that could keep him in line) his wife. He was set to retire on Dec. 15, 2021.