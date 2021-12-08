Robert Eugene Davis, Jr. (Bob, and don't spell it backwards) of Shepherd, MT died at the age of 62 due to Covid complications, on Dec. 5, 2021 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Bob was born Sept. 1, 1959 in Presidio, CA to Robert Eugene Davis, Sr. and Alice Sharon (Naber) Davis. He attended Havre High School and Northern Montana College in Havre, MT. Bob married Joyce Stewart on Oct. 6, 1979 in Havre, MT. over the next few years they resided in Chinook, MT. St. Louis, MO, Big Fork MT, Billings, MT and Shepherd, MT. He attended Parkhill Assembly of God and was involved in many ministries. He was also a member of Gideons International Local chapter. Bob loved hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling, snowmobiling in the mountains especially with his family. He loved his country and for the past 15 years he was a truck driver who was blessed to be able to see so many places and people (never a stranger) with the BEST co-pilot and tag team driver (the only one that could keep him in line) his wife. He was set to retire on Dec. 15, 2021.
He was a fun-loving practical JOKER who loved his family fiercely! He enjoyed the outdoors, God's creations AND his dog Goldie. He was a father/grandfather figure to many. Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert Davis Sr., His mother-in-law Margaret Moots and father-in-law Morris Moots. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Joyce Davis. His 3 children Naomi Davis of Kissimmee, FL, Joel Davis and Adam Davis (Sarena) of Billings, MT. His grandchildren Xayla, Gerald of Naomi, Lizzy, Logan, Lucas and Levi of Adam and Sarena. His mother Sharon Davis, his two sisters Renee and Lorraine. As well his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Viewing/Visitation will be held on Dec. 9, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home 925 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021 also at Smith Funeral Home. Services will be performed by Pastor Michael Cowan, reception to follow. Burial at Huntley Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts/donations to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
