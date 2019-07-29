A wonderful husband, father, and grandfather Robert (Bob) Eugene Kraft went to heaven on July 19, 2019 at the age of 76 surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle with scleroderma for over 30 years.
Bob was the second of five children born on the family farm, west of Billings, on May 10,1943 to Ed Sr. and Frieda (Martin) Kraft. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. He married Kayrene Yost on March 16, 1968 and they had two children, Rob and Tammy. Bob farmed for 58 years north of Laurel. Bob ran a dairy for 37 of those years and then ran a feedlot fattening cattle. Farming was not just his profession, it was his passion. He loved going to cattle and farm auctions where he collected International Farmall Tractors. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring classic cars which he proudly displayed in parades and car shows. Bob especially enjoyed the cruises he took with his family and friends. Grandpa Bob loved spending time with grandkids. He looked forward to playing cards with them and always enjoyed joking with them.
He was a member and deacon of the Laurel Congregational Church. He was on the Board of Directors of the High Ditch Company. He was a member of the Early Ford V8 Car Club and the Goggles and Dusters Car Club as well as a member of the Elks and Moose. He was also a member of the Montana Dairyman’s Association until 2007.
Nothing was more important than his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard.
Bob is survived by his wife Kayrene of Laurel; son Rob (Diane); daughter Tammy Robertus (Jason); grandchildren Lane Kraft and Brett, Ryan, Kyle and Alyssa Robertus; brothers Ed (Roxie), James (Valorie); sister Peggy Wood (Ervin); sisters-in-law Sylvia Kraft, Bonnie Kinsfather (Barry); brother-in-law Mel Yost (Vicki); and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Laurel Congregational Church, to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Tues., July 30 at the Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. A celebration of life will be held at 10 am Wed. July 31 at the Laurel Congregational Church with interment at the Laurel cemetery. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
