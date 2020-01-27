Robert F. Neumann

Robert F. (Bob) Neumann, age 94, passed away Jan. 21, in Baker. A child of the Depression, Bob was born in Ismay and graduated from the Whitney Creek School. When he was 16, the family moved to what became his ranch south of Plevna.

Bob worked the ranch with his brothers and sisters until, like his father before him, he answered the nation’s call for service in a World War. As a U.S. Marine, Bob saw action in the Battle of Okinawa and then served with the occupation forces in China. Following the war, he returned to the family ranch and worked with his dad until he took over its operation.

He married Mikell J. Peck of Baker in 1961 and together they raised two children who followed the family tradition of service in military careers and love of the ranch on Milk Creek.

Throughout his life, Bob took most pride in the land he cared for, the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and the skill of good marksmanship. The science of range management fascinated him, and he was committed to educating others in stewardship of the land and the cattle he raised. He loved hunting and relished guiding family and friends, who he accompanied into the field thru his 93rd birthday. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada, most recently in 2014 with his nephew Jerry Ketchum.