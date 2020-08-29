× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Franklin Hardgrove was born on November 5, 1940, in Livingston, Montana, to Robert R. and Treva (Burchett) Hardgrove.

Bob's life ended on August 27, 2020, due to an extended illness which he fought through with courage and determination.

Bob grew up in Livingston where he loved to hang out with his friends and spent a great deal of time outside riding his bike, fishing, or riding horses. He loved the family trips to their cabin and gold mining claims near White Sulphur Springs. He maintained those claims for most of his life and enjoyed gold mining. He later enjoyed this site with his children, other family, and friends.

Bob's family moved to Bozeman after his freshman year in high school and he became a Bozeman Senior High Hawk. He played football and wrestled during his high school years. Many friendships from high school have lasted through the years. After graduation, Bob joined the Army Reserves and was on active duty for six months prior to enrolling at Montana State College where he graduated with a degree in business in 1964.