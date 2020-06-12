Robert G. Dolly
Robert ‘Bob' Dolly, 73, of Billings passed away June 5, 2020, in Culbertson, Montana. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave., Billings. Donations may be made to the Bob Dolly Memorial Fund, c/o Stockman Bank, 402 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101. For a longer obituary and to send condolences visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dolly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

