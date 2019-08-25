Robert G. Myers ‘Bob’, of Billings, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born to William Myers and Bernice Metzer in Denver, Colorado, on March 15, 1939. He attended North High School in Denver and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America which he graduated to the highest level – Eagle – Order of the Arrow. He joined the Coast Guard in 1958 and served honorably for 4 years.
In 1965 Bob relocated to Billings where he met and married his wife, Melene R. Blewett on Dec. 21, 1974. Together they enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, the outdoors and bowling. Bowling as a senior was truly dear to his heart and he won many awards including taking gold in the 2016 Big Sky State Games.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Melene Myers.
He is survived by two sons, Robert R. Myers (Carrie), Douglas R. Myers (Donna); one daughter, Wendy Means (Mike); and six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his dog, Buddy.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at Dahl Funeral Chapel.
We would like to thank all the doctors and staff who took care of Bob over the weeks at the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob’s name to the American Cancer Society Leukemia Research.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.