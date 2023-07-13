Robert Gene Ratliff

BILLINGS - Robert Gene Ratliff (1931-2023): Son, Brother, Father, Papa and Great Grandpa, Bob lived a life dedicated to loving Jesus and serving those around him. Bob graduated to Heaven in the early morning hours of July 8th. He may have lost the battle to Dementia, but he won the war of life, finishing the race strong, ending in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior!

Bob's life was filled with the joy of his family. His marriage to his best friend Betty was the greatest joy, spanning 69 years. Bob cherished his three surviving sisters: Betty, Sharon and Doyla. He loved his daughter Tena Moore, his sons Jay and Stacy Ratliff, and their spouses. Bringing another level of joy were his grandchildren Jodi Smith, Dirk and Carson Allen, Jordon, Spencer, and Taylor Ratliff, Courtney McLean, Calley Ratliff, and Caitlynn Vogl, and Madelena, Robert, and Silvia Ratliff, as well as their respective spouses. Bob's joy overflowed when he spent time with his 7 beautiful Great Grandchildren.

In his early years Bob served in the National Guard, retiring after 20 years. He spent over 29 years as a State Farm Insurance Agent in Billings before moving to Fairfield to follow his dream. A dream to farm with his son Jay and be part of an amazing farming community. He got to enjoy many harvest seasons and a multitude of close friends. He will be missed by all and is waiting for the rest of us to get done with our final harvest and join him!

Celebration of Life will be held Monday July 31st, 1pm at Faith Bible Church in Fairfield, MT. A light lunch will be served after the service.