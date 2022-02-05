Robert Gould Bishop III, born to Robert and Dorothy Bishop in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 22, 1946, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 19, 2022.

Bob had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Lt. Col. after receiving numerous medals and awards. Bob was a quiet man, kind, gentle and generous. He had been actively involved in the Senior Alliance, delivering Meals on Wheels and Pantry Pals.

He is survived by his wife, Tana; brother Edward (Fran) Bishop; son Ken (Katie) Bishop; daughter Ryann Bishop; stepson Shane (Darci) Davis; four step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice or B.A.R.K. of Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.