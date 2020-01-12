{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTOWN — Robert H. (Bob) Eckhardt, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side

Memorial Services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel. Cremation has taken place and committal will be in the Stanford Cemetery at a later date. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

