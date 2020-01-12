LEWISTOWN — Robert H. (Bob) Eckhardt, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side
Memorial Services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel. Cremation has taken place and committal will be in the Stanford Cemetery at a later date. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.