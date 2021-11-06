Robert Hiaring

On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, Robert (Bob) moved from his earthly home to his heavenly home.
Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1941, at home in rural South Dakota, to Lawrence and Helen Hiaring. He was the third of four children.
One of his proudest achievements as a young man was the attainment of the Rank of Eagle Scout.
After he graduated from college, Bob received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
In 1964, Bob married Barbara (Hanson) Hiaring. They were blessed with the arrival of a daughter, Lisa Lynne.
Barbara passed away in 2016.
Bob began his career as a Police Officer and held many other positions, including U.S. District Attorney for South Dakota and a Federal Administrative Law Judge.
In 2017, Bob married Joy (Abrahamson).
Bob is survived by wife, Joy; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Wood; two stepdaughters, Sigrid (Jon) Davis and Shauna (Darrel) Summ; grandchildren Krystal Royce, Josh (Jackie) Wood, Jocelyn, Jeffrey, and Charis Lehosky, and Brandon and Brianna Summ; and one sister, Ruth (Mark) Wreisner; and many other relatives and friends from across the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8th at Smith Chapel West, 304 34th Street West in Billings, MT. Live streaming can be seen at Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook page.
The service is to be followed by a gathering of family and friends (refreshments will be provided).
A burial and grave-side service will be held at a later date in Sinai, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to organizations of donor's choice.
