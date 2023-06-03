Robert Hugh Claypool was born in Hinsdale, Montana, on November 14, 1925, to Bessie (Trousil) and Homer Claypool. He passed peacefully on February 17, 2023, in Glasgow, MT, at age 97.

He attended Hinsdale schools graduating in May 1944 and joined the Navy in August 1944, where he served in the Seabees in the South Pacific during WWII until 1946. He then returned to Hinsdale and became a partner with his father in the general store until it was sold in 1975.

In March of 1948, he was joined in marriage with Charlotte Waber. They became the parents of Diane, Jane, and Duane.

Bob was a very active participant in community organizations and activities. He joined the Willie L. Nelson Legion Post #45 in 1946 and served as Commander for 3 years. He was also a member of Kyle Lodge #96, serving as Master in 1960 and a member of Algeria Shrine in Helena. Bob also served as President of the Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce, was Board Chair and Finance Chair of the Methodist Church, was on the Hillview Cemetery Board for 21 years, a Director of First National and First Community Bank for 21 years, and a member of the Hinsdale Fire Department. He was also a long time member of the Montana Stockgrowers Association.

In 1963 he purchased the homestead farm/ranch of Oswald and Emil Waber. Bob was a dedicated farmer and rancher, consistently raising excellent grain crops and outstanding calf crops that earned praise from neighbors, custom combiners and cattle buyers alike. Throughout the years he made numerous forward thinking improvements that made it into an outstanding farm/ranch operation. The ranch was sold in 1991. In retirement, Charlotte and Bob spent many happy days traveling in their motorhome to southern and western states. They basked in the sunny winters at their home in Yuma from 2002 to 2015. They took tours to the Eastern seaboard, England, Scotland, Europe, and spent their 40th anniversary in Hawaii. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska and through the Panama Canal.

Bob is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and his sister, June Bjorgum; Duane (Laurie) Claypool of Miles City and their children: Anna and Bryan; Diane (Mark) Ball of Fort Benton and their children: Justin (Jaimie) Ball, Logan, Colter, Taylor, Bridger and Shawn (Mariah) Ball, Brooke (Oshick) and Cade; Jane (Mark Stiver) Frye of Worland, Wyoming, and her children: Jeremy (Marissa) Frye, Ethan and Kaleb and Jason (Kristy) Frye, McKinley and Piper; Brooke's children: Liam and Nora are the great-great grands of Bob's family; niece, Terry Urista and nephew, Tim (Becky) Bjorgum and families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlotte, son-in-law, Jack Frye, brother-in-law, Dick Bjorgum and nephew, Tracy Bjorgum.

Services and celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on June 10, 2023, at the Hinsdale American Legion Hall followed by internment at Hillview Cemetery, luncheon to follow at the Legion Hall.

Memorials can be sent to the Hinsdale Ambulance Fund, Hinsdale American Legion Post #45, or Hinsdale Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.