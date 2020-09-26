 Skip to main content
Robert Irving Thomas
Robert Irving Thomas, age 75, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Forsyth Cemetery in Forsyth, MT. Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Chapel 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings, MT 59101.

