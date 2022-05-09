RIO LINDA, CA - At the age of seventy-two (72), Robert Jacob "Bob" Reisig, of Rio Linda, CA, was called home by his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2022.

Bob was born to Walter and Alice Reisig on January 11, 1950. Bob was the oldest of five children and grew up in Billings, MT. Bob attended Burlington Grade School, Lewis and Clark Junior High, and Billings West High School. While in high school, Bob was an honor student as well as an outstanding athlete. Bob excelled in football and track for the Golden Bears and was a starting outfielder for the Billings Royals American Legion Baseball team. As an all-state football player, Bob was selected to participate in the East-West Shrine Football game. Bob's academic efforts as well as his athletic ability earned him scholarship offers to Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, as well as to Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. Bob chose Whitman College where, once again, Bob, a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, excelled in the classroom and was a three-sport letterman (football, baseball, and track) with all-conference recognition as a running back on the football team. Bob earned a degree in mathematics from Whitman College. Upon graduating from college, Bob returned to Billings and began working for the Montana Highway Department. However, Bob soon left Billings and took a position in the managerial program for Kmart Corporation and for several years, he successfully worked for Kmart. Upon leaving Kmart, Bob worked in a variety of industries involving retail, sales management, and real estate market evaluations. During Bob's career in retail/sales management, Bob lived in several California cities and served on the Board of Directors of Head Start in Stockton, CA, and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Tulare, CA. In 1985, he permanently settled into the Sacramento area and continued his community service efforts. At the time of his death, Bob was the President of the Rio Linda Elverta Community Water District Board of Directors.

Bob earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of California Davis as well as a California Realtor License. Unfortunately, Bob's health issues halted his work career and for many years he courageously fought through heart disease as well as diabetes. Through all of it, however, Bob never lost his amazing sense of humor. Bob loved performing in the Rio Linda Community Theater and, as with everything he tried in his life, he was a really good actor. Though Bob never was one to "toot his own horn", his quick wit as well as ability to analyze local, state, and national issues from a, non-partisan perspective in hopes of making his community a better place was legendary. To his kids and grandkids, he gave them the love of reading, music, some awesome dance moves, and passed on his sense of humor. Bob was a consistent voice of reason when those around him did not always want to make the best choices. He was the biggest supporter of his kids and the best Papa to his grandchildren. Bob, unconditionally, loved them. To those who knew Bob, he was a joy to be around and he will be missed.

Bob is survived by his children: Allison Reisig, Ashley (Scott) Mottard, and Jordan (Jessica) Reisig; three grandchildren: Kat, Scarlett, and Jacob; as well as his siblings: Doug (Mary Jo) Reisig, Jerry (Terri) Reisig, Patti (Rob) Clapper, and Rick (Carrie) Reisig. Bob was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Katherine; and his father, Walter Reisig; and mother, Alice Reisig.

Celebration of Life services will be held in Rio Linda, CA, on May 14th with a follow-up service schedule for later this summer in Billings, MT.