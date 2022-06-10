Robert James Cebull

BELLEVUE, WA - Robert J. Cebull, husband, father, grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, Washington. He was 78 years old.

Robert was born in 1944 in Billings, Montana to Verna and Stanley Cebull. He grew up in Roundup, Montana. He went to Roundup High School and was a unanimous all-state basketball selection his junior and senior year. Robert graduated from Montana State University in 1966 with a degree in Architecture. Rob met his wife Barbara while attending MSU. They were married in September of 1965. The couple moved to Los Angeles where Rob completed his graduate degree in Industrial Design from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

He worked as an industrial designer for Teague for 32 years. Robert was a craftsman at heart and never met a renovation project he couldn't tackle. His work ethic, integrity, strength and ingenuity will be remembered by all who knew him.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara.

He is survived by his two children: Kristin (Kevin) and Mark (Amanda); and four grandchildren: Kira, Jake, Kaitlyn, Ben; along with his twin brother, Richard (Linda); friend of 53 years, James Ballo (Carolyn); nephews: Scott, Brian; and nieces: Katie and Stephanie.

Please join us in the celebration of his life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at a reception from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tam O'Shanter Golf & Country Club, 131 183rd Avenue NE, Bellevue.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hopelink, 8990 154th Avenue NE, Redmond, Washington 98052.