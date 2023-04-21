Robert James Golimowski

GLASGOW - Robert J. Golimowski, age 77, of Glasgow passed away at his residence on April 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, Montana with Pastor Rick Thompson officiating, burial will follow in Galpin Cemetery.

A reception will be held at The Elks Club in Glasgow.

Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuarymontana.com