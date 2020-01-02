Robert James Patterson, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2019, while lovingly surrounded by family.
Bob embarked on life in Billings on Jan. 20, 1947, and was the first son of William and Marie Patterson. As a young man, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War era. Coupled with the work ethic imbued in him from his parents, Bob’s time in the Navy prepared him for a dedicated career as an electrician and, above all, to be a devoted family man. He met his lifelong partner, Mary Roberts, on a blind date in Billings, and they married on Oct. 3, 1970, before starting a family of their own.
Bob worked his way up through the electrical trades to become a certified Master Electrician, later owning his own business and eventually assuming the General Manager position at both Crescent and Wesco electrical companies in Billings. While Bob enjoyed an honest day’s work, family was his true love. Bob was happiest in the simplest of moments, and enjoyed living life with the ones he loved.
Throughout his life, Bob maintained a youthful zest and sense of humor that became his trademark. Goofy nicknames, funny sayings, and oftentimes embellished stories were the hallmark of a life well lived.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was 72 years young and lives on in his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary; daughter Kristi; sons Steve and Mike (and his wife Lawren); grandchildren Katelin, Reese and Elle; brother Monty (and his partner Debbie); and a spectacular crew of cousins, nieces and nephews. Thank you to Stillwater Hospice for the loving care and support they provided for Bob and his family.
The family welcomes you to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and a celebration of Bob’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, both at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.