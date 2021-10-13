 Skip to main content
Robert James Robson, 84 of St. Marys, GA passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Robert was born on July 23, 1937 in Roundup, Montana to the late Edwin and Ann Robson.

He has lived in St. Marys for the past 30 years and was enlisted in the United States Army for five years and the United States Navy for twenty two years, retiring in 1976. He was a nuclear power plant operator for the military and a master electrician for his own business. Robert enjoyed woodworking in his spare time and giving to his community.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Robson, of St. Marys, Ga, his brother Charles (Kay) of Billings, MT, sister Patsy (Eric) LaPointe of Chubbuck, ID, and children Daniel Robson of Kingsland, GA, Sheyla Ogilvie (Quentin) of Jacksonville, FL, Debra Smith (Will) of Omaha, NE, and Steven Robson (Aimee) of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren, Victoria Robson, Danielle Turnage, Lauren Ogilvie, Jaime Greenstreet, Joel Straight, Josh Straight. Great grandchildren, Isabella Straight, Dakota Straight, Isaiah Straight, Gage Straight and Ezra Greenstreet. And extended family Ashley Blankenship, Sarah, Jacob, and Adeline Nicholson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Cecil, Jackie, Bernard, Gerald, Gary and grandson Adam Ogilvie.

A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsland, GA on Oct. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. and can be seen livestreamed on Holy Trinity Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Graveside services will be at the Lavina, Montana cemetery on Oct. 30, 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or St Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

