Robert Jay Maxwell, 48, passed away June 28, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Rob was born to Barbara Maxwell in Billings on Sept. 19, 1970, and graduated from West Billings High School in 1989. He went on to attend universities in Montana and then Arizona, where he met his wife, Carolyn Evans, of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Before becoming disabled with arachnoiditis, Rob was a registered nurse, working as a critical care RN at Baptist Hospital in Nashville and later as a hospice nurse.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Maxwell, and his son, Jack Maxwell, 20; his mother, Barbara Maxwell and sister, Stephanie Neudhart, both of Flower Mound, Texas; a brother, Mark Hansen, of Seattle, WA; and several aunts.

The family will hold a private remembrance at a later date near Yellowstone Park.

