Mr. Robert John Brooks passed away August 2, after a brief illness. He was born in Lewistown on January 3, 1936, the only child of John H. and Kathryn E. (Snook) Brooks. He was raised in Lewistown. He attended Montana State University and graduated from the University of Montana in 1958. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 1962. Bob married Blanche (Snead) on June 6, 1959. Bob legal career began as Powder River County Attorney in 1963. While in Broadus, Bob was a fireman, mayor, Mason and supported the library. Bob was active in the Butte community as well.