Mr. Robert John Brooks passed away August 2, after a brief illness. He was born in Lewistown on January 3, 1936, the only child of John H. and Kathryn E. (Snook) Brooks. He was raised in Lewistown. He attended Montana State University and graduated from the University of Montana in 1958. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 1962. Bob married Blanche (Snead) on June 6, 1959. Bob legal career began as Powder River County Attorney in 1963. While in Broadus, Bob was a fireman, mayor, Mason and supported the library. Bob was active in the Butte community as well.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche, of 63 years; sons and daughter-in-law: Paul Brooks of Sundance, Wyoming and David and Jill Brooks of Aurora, Colorado; daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Brett Swimley of Bozeman; grandchildren: Matthew Brooks, Michael and Stephanie Brooks, Lauryn Brooks, Kimberly and Alex Dean, Robert Brooks and his fiancee, Olivia Fiandaco, Kurt Swimley, Rachael Swimley and Ryan Swimley. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren; his cousin, Ralph A. Brooks of Vancouver, Washington; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Beverly and Bud Edstrom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral liturgy will be conducted Thursday, August 11, at 11 a.m. in St. John Episcopal Church, Butte, MT.
