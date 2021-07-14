On July 8, with his family by his side, Jon left this world peacefully to join his son's side in Heaven. Robert Jonathan Demaray ‘Jon' was born on June 23, 1957 to Richard and Lora Demaray in Billings, Montana. He grew up in Billings until his mother accepted a job as being the director of the Follow through Program in Lame Deer. At the age of 12, he would begin spending his summers working on the LaFever Ranch near Kirby. He took on his grandmother's love for horses as he would go onto helping break and train them. While attending high school at Colstrip Public Schools, he decided to get his GED and go off to Trapper Creek Job Corp. From there he went into the Indian Action Program to earn his certificate in welding. He then moved back to Billings and started working at Roscoe Steel. Some of his favorite memories would be spending time with his brothers. He often spoke of a time when they decided to jump in the Volkswagen Bug and take it up to the South Hills of Billings only to get it stuck in snow and have to make the trek back home barefoot. He enjoyed his time with his siblings while growing up. While working back in Billings he was introduced to the love of his life, Mary Ann. After dating for awhile, they decided to move to Phoenix, Arizona so Jon could help build the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. Upon finishing up this job, Jon married Mary Ann and they decided to move back to Montana to raise their family. During this time he would start and complete his apprenticeship as a Pipefitter in order to turnout as a journeyman. He would work for Sarpy Mine, Bechtel, and refineries in Gillette, Wyoming before being employed by the Montana Power Plant in Colstrip. In 1996, he took the buyout and started traveling to the Conoco and Exxon Mobile refineries in Billings so he could help his father build his log cabin out on the family's property on Blue Creek. He traveled to the Bakken in 2015. Upon returning, he would work in Colstrip for PPL and Talen Energy until he retired in September of 2019. He was a proud Union member of the Local 30.