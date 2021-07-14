Robert Jonathan Demaray
On July 8, with his family by his side, Jon left this world peacefully to join his son's side in Heaven. Robert Jonathan Demaray ‘Jon' was born on June 23, 1957 to Richard and Lora Demaray in Billings, Montana. He grew up in Billings until his mother accepted a job as being the director of the Follow through Program in Lame Deer. At the age of 12, he would begin spending his summers working on the LaFever Ranch near Kirby. He took on his grandmother's love for horses as he would go onto helping break and train them. While attending high school at Colstrip Public Schools, he decided to get his GED and go off to Trapper Creek Job Corp. From there he went into the Indian Action Program to earn his certificate in welding. He then moved back to Billings and started working at Roscoe Steel. Some of his favorite memories would be spending time with his brothers. He often spoke of a time when they decided to jump in the Volkswagen Bug and take it up to the South Hills of Billings only to get it stuck in snow and have to make the trek back home barefoot. He enjoyed his time with his siblings while growing up. While working back in Billings he was introduced to the love of his life, Mary Ann. After dating for awhile, they decided to move to Phoenix, Arizona so Jon could help build the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. Upon finishing up this job, Jon married Mary Ann and they decided to move back to Montana to raise their family. During this time he would start and complete his apprenticeship as a Pipefitter in order to turnout as a journeyman. He would work for Sarpy Mine, Bechtel, and refineries in Gillette, Wyoming before being employed by the Montana Power Plant in Colstrip. In 1996, he took the buyout and started traveling to the Conoco and Exxon Mobile refineries in Billings so he could help his father build his log cabin out on the family's property on Blue Creek. He traveled to the Bakken in 2015. Upon returning, he would work in Colstrip for PPL and Talen Energy until he retired in September of 2019. He was a proud Union member of the Local 30.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Lora Demaray, son; Nicholas Demaray, son-in-law; Carlos Matthews, granddaughter; Carly Matthews, doppelganger; Brian Dennehy and childhood dog; Yankee.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Ann Demaray, children; Freeland Demaray, Stefanie Matthews, Michael(Amy) Demaray, Eva(Kodie) Bernard, daughter-in-law; Rosemary Demaray, grandchildren; Jayda, Erica, CJ, Victoria, Logan, Hazel, Carter, Abby, Holden, Kiersten, Audrianna, Kylie, Emma, Chloe, father; Richard Demaray, brothers; Richard(Terri) Demaray, Ron(Peggy) Demaray, Dan(Kris) Demaray, Robin(Lynda) Demaray, sister; Laurie(Roger) Bruckner, and various nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. Jon was a hard worker and provider for his family. He made sure his family never went without. He will be greatly missed by all which leaves a void in all of our hearts that can never be filled.
Per Jon's wishes, a casual memorial service will be held under the pavilion in Obert Rye Park in Colstrip on Friday, July 30 from 4-6 p.m. Please come share your favorite memory of him with us.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lame Deer Indian Health Service, the Emergency & UCC Unit of Billings Clinic, and Advanced Care Hospital for taking care of Jon and making him as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Montana Division of the American Cancer Society. The Demaray family wishes to thank the Colstrip, Lame Deer, and Lima Communities for all of their support.
A memorial Service will be held on July 30, 2021 at Rye Park in Colstrip, Montana. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.