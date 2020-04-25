Robert Kent, 91, of Billings, died on April 20, 2020, sitting in his favorite chair.
Robert was born to Ray and Myrtle Kent of Broadus on July 24, 1928. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna M. Kent. He is survived by his five children, Kathy (Kevin) Johnson, Marilyn (Kirk) Wehmeyer, Mike (Starla) Kent, Joanie (Mel) Huschka, all of Billings, and his son Marty (Barb) Kent of Bozeman. He is also survived by 15 amazing grandchildren and 16 beautiful great-grandchildren, along with another grandchild due in August.
In lieu of flowers, Bob asked that donations be made to RiverStone Hospice in honor of his late wife, Donna M. Kent.
A memorial and Catholic Mass will be planned at a future date.
If you would like to leave condolences to the family and view his full obituary, please go to www.michelottisawyers.com to read the full obituary.
