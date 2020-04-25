Robert Kent

Robert was born to Ray and Myrtle Kent of Broadus on July 24, 1928. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna M. Kent. He is survived by his five children, Kathy (Kevin) Johnson, Marilyn (Kirk) Wehmeyer, Mike (Starla) Kent, Joanie (Mel) Huschka, all of Billings, and his son Marty (Barb) Kent of Bozeman. He is also survived by 15 amazing grandchildren and 16 beautiful great-grandchildren, along with another grandchild due in August.