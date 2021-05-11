Robert Koyama
Robert Koyama, born Feb. 21, 1951 and raised in Hardin, MT, died May 9, 2021 in a vehicle/train accident. He was 70 years old.
Robert was the seventh of Tom and Emmy Koyama's eight children. A star athlete and class leader throughout his high school years, Robert remained engaged in Hardin High School sports as a Montana state wrestling referee, and a Hardin Bulldog wrestling coach for many years. He and his life partner, Nadine Hanks Koyama, could be found in the stands at sporting events supporting their four children at basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, tennis and cheerleading events. Robert's involvement continued through the generations as his grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also engaged in local sports.
Robert was active in 4-H and FFA, showing champion Suffolk sheep around the state. He was a Boy's State delegate and elected officer, as well as a Montana Class A wrestling champion and went on to wrestle for Montana State University-Bozeman before returning to the family farm. He served in the US Army Reserves after graduating from high school. In the 1990s Robert was elected and served as a Big Horn County Commissioner. After the death of his father and brother Tom, Robert became the head and heart of Koyama Farms.
Robert was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved good food, good whiskey, good conversation. He could be found with a grandkid on his lap and a cigar gripped between his teeth. He enjoyed traveling and finding a good place to eat. He lived life to the fullest and was one of those men that others gravitated to. He always tried to do the right thing but could tease and joke with a twinkle in his eye. He was his family's loudest and best cheerleader.
Robert Koyama, lifelong Hardin, Montana resident will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and community.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Kara Lee Schwend; parents, Tom and Emmy Koyama; his brother, Thomas; sister Kathryn Wandler; brother-in-laws David MacDiarmid, David Robinson, and Scot Zimmerman. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nadine Hanks Koyama; son-in-law Cody Schwend, daughters Kam (Cabel) Noteboom and Kelly Koyama; son Robert Jr. (Bobbie Jo); brother Harry (Sheri) Koyama, Hardin; sisters Carol MacDiarmid, Sacramento, CA; Bernice (Gayl) Cook, Hardin; Marion Robinson, Billings; Elaine Koyama, Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law Mary Koyama; brother-in-law Clarence Wandler, Billings; grandchildren and great grandchildren Steven (Tonnie) Schwend, Carlos, Zayleigh, Boston & Blake; Conner Schwend; Jonathan, Benjamin, Abigail, Jameson, & William Noteboom; Robert III, Liberty, Samuel & Madison Koyama; Jade & Tyson Cruse.
Memorial Services Monday May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in Hardin Middle School Auditorium.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
