Robert Koyama

Robert Koyama, born Feb. 21, 1951 and raised in Hardin, MT, died May 9, 2021 in a vehicle/train accident. He was 70 years old.

Robert was the seventh of Tom and Emmy Koyama's eight children. A star athlete and class leader throughout his high school years, Robert remained engaged in Hardin High School sports as a Montana state wrestling referee, and a Hardin Bulldog wrestling coach for many years. He and his life partner, Nadine Hanks Koyama, could be found in the stands at sporting events supporting their four children at basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, tennis and cheerleading events. Robert's involvement continued through the generations as his grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also engaged in local sports.

Robert was active in 4-H and FFA, showing champion Suffolk sheep around the state. He was a Boy's State delegate and elected officer, as well as a Montana Class A wrestling champion and went on to wrestle for Montana State University-Bozeman before returning to the family farm. He served in the US Army Reserves after graduating from high school. In the 1990s Robert was elected and served as a Big Horn County Commissioner. After the death of his father and brother Tom, Robert became the head and heart of Koyama Farms.