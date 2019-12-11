{{featured_button_text}}

Robert (Bob) Kray, age 67, died peacefully at home on Nov. 27, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Pam and parents Henry and Josie Kray. Survived by brother Donald Kray and sister Bonnie Norell and step children Danny Sullivan, Tony Sullivan, and Julia Galloway.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Interment will be scheduled at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries