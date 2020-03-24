Robert L. Frank

Robert L. Frank, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, 77, of Laurel passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday March 19, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He was born in Billings the son of Philip and Rachel Frank. He attended school in Laurel and Bozeman. He was united in marriage to Judy Goddard on Sept. 22, 1962, they have resided in the Laurel area since.

He worked several campaigns at the sugar factory in Billings. He had a long career at CHS Refinery in Laurel, retiring in 2009 after 44 years of service. He also owned and operated R.L. Frank Septic Service for over 45 years. In addition, he also had a small herd of cattle that he managed in his spare time. His hobbies in between jobs were camping, fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, snowmobiling and riding ATV's. The Cooke City area was a particular favorite of his.

A heartfelt Thank you to Theresa and Britney and the entire St John's Hospice team for the wonderful care and support! To all of his friends and family the utmost appreciation for the love you showered him with, it truly meant the world to him!!

He was preceded in death by his parents; Rachel and Philip, and his brother Ronald.