Robert L. Lubbers died in his home with Susan at his side. He observed his 96th birthday just two weeks before on April 5.

A native of Wisconsin, he grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan. Robert adopted Montana and Billings as home for the last 27 years. He may be remembered for his contributions to Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society, the Osprey Project, the Yellowstone River Forum, the Pryor's Coalition, Montana Conservation Voters and two terms on the BLM's Eastern Montana Resource Advisory Council.

During his two years in the US Navy, he was assigned to a carrier aircraft service unit and later served as an aviation ordinance man assigned for maintenance gunnery. His brothers and one sister all served during WWII, five at the same time. His participation on the April 2013 Big Sky Honor Flight culminated his military experience.

He enjoyed writing poetry and family memoirs. He captured nature in his photographs. Playing bridge and pinochle also brought him joy.

And now, Robert and his siblings, four brothers and three sisters rest in peace along with two nieces, one nephew and one great-nephew.

Family remembering him includes wife Susan, two sisters-in-law, 17 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Neal Sorensen, M.D., Cindy, Kathy and Louise, the compassionate and sensitive care team from Riverstone Hospice and the care givers from Synergy Home Care.

Plant flowers in his honor. Consider contributions to Riverstone Hospice, Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society's osprey project or endowment or organization of your choice.

The Celebration of Robert's Life for family and friends begins at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at Smith West Chapel. Private interment in Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors precedes the celebration.

"We are in the stars shining forever." Robert L. Lubbers

Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.