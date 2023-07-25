Renowned attorney Robert L. Stephens Jr. departed this world on July 3, 2023, after suffering a massive stroke. He was 79 years old. For Rob's full obituary, go to: https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Robert-Stephens-Jr?obId=28473445#/obituaryInfo

A celebration of Rob's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. MDT on Saturday, July 29, at Gary Blain's hangar, 6309 Jellison Road, Billings 59101 (Right on Hillcrest, Right on Stratton Road, Right on Jellison Road). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rob's name to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, https://yvas.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/.