Robert Lee Ashmore

On Sunday, December 4, Bob Ashmore, loving husband, brother, father of two, grandfather of five and friend to many passed away at age 85.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Ashmore, and his siblings Alvin and Virginia. He is survived by his sister Carol, his two sons Brian and Michael, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Rojana, and grandchildren Luke (wife, Konner), Eric, Paul, Clark, and Addie.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane at 1 p.m., Friday, December 16. For full obituary and access to the online livestream of Bob's service, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

