Robert Lee Burt
Robert ‘Bob' Lee Burt started the next step of his journey through this universe on June 19, 2020 in Billings at around 5:30 p.m. at the age of 74. He was comfortable and surrounded by many loved ones throughout the day who were able to say goodbye and let him know how much he was loved.
Bob went by many names; to some he was ‘Boss Bob,' ‘Bobo,' or ‘Big Bob.' His brother Tim affectionately called him ‘A**hole' as brothers are known to do. Whatever you called him, his laugh and warm embrace were unmistakable and the impact he left on your life was everlasting. He had a special way of making everyone he met feel important and seen. His wife Cindy says that ‘he has never met a stranger' and that is such an appropriate description. He could talk to anyone he met and often would for extended periods of time, especially if they were in any branch of the service. He was genuinely interested in people's stories and lives and that made him a very endearing person to be around. His capacity for unconditional love was unmatched.
His family tree was well watered and cared for. He had several biological and non-biological kids from various marriages, although he didn't care one iota about who shared his DNA; he loved them all just as much as if they were his own. Brian, Brandy, Derek, Todd, Misty, and Candy blessed him with 25 grandkids and great grandkids who he cherished more than anything in the world. His legacy will live on through them as he has shown them all how to be kind and open hearted people by setting the example through good and hard times. He is also survived by his Uncle Red and Sister Jan who both live in his birth state of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn.
He was a Navy man through and through having retired after 22 years. He had a great sense of pride and comradery from his time in the service. He served in the peacetime and during the Vietnam War where he was a parachute rigger stationed at NAS Naha in Okinawa Japan assigned to squadron VP4 and assigned to VA-144 onboard the USS Constellation before finishing his career as a highly decorated Navy recruiter for the final 10+ years in Michigan and New York. In retirement, he loved to go camping and fishing with his friends and family and took pride in caring for his lawn and garden. He loved his cats (Ruby and Rickie), watching his ‘stories,' and got to see his Chiefs win the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years before passing.
He didn't want the fuss of having a big service and would hate the thought of people mourning his life instead of celebrating it. He would want everyone to get together with their family and friends and remember his life in their own ways; by telling funny stories and enjoying being together through the bonds that were created around him.
