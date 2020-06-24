× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Lee Burt

Robert ‘Bob' Lee Burt started the next step of his journey through this universe on June 19, 2020 in Billings at around 5:30 p.m. at the age of 74. He was comfortable and surrounded by many loved ones throughout the day who were able to say goodbye and let him know how much he was loved.

Bob went by many names; to some he was ‘Boss Bob,' ‘Bobo,' or ‘Big Bob.' His brother Tim affectionately called him ‘A**hole' as brothers are known to do. Whatever you called him, his laugh and warm embrace were unmistakable and the impact he left on your life was everlasting. He had a special way of making everyone he met feel important and seen. His wife Cindy says that ‘he has never met a stranger' and that is such an appropriate description. He could talk to anyone he met and often would for extended periods of time, especially if they were in any branch of the service. He was genuinely interested in people's stories and lives and that made him a very endearing person to be around. His capacity for unconditional love was unmatched.