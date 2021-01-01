Robert Lee Shandy, 81, of Billings, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday December 27, 2020. Bob lived a full and fruitful life, enjoying time with his family. He doted on his grandchildren and, especially, the GREAT grandkids spending time with them often, sometimes daily. We were grateful for the opportunity to spend one last Christmas with him, it was a busy day with family and beautiful weather.

Bob was born to Charles and Anita (Parch) Shandy on June 15, 1939, in Red Lodge. He attended schools in Red Lodge, Fromberg and Joliet before joining the Marines. After honorably serving his country in the United Stated Marine Corps he came back to Montana and married Zona Dallman. He started his family in Libby, Montana then moved to the Billings area where his career finally relocated him to Forsyth. He is preceded in death by his first wife.

After a very short time, he rekindled an old friendship with Judith Lee (Morgan) and the two were married on July 9, 1977. The couple's combined family began their new journey in Forsyth where they bought their first home together and stayed until moving to Billings in 2005. Bob was a heavy equipment operator by trade and his hobbies included wood working, art, camping, gardening and spending time on the water. He created many treasured heirlooms for his family.