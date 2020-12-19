Robert Leon Madler

Bob Madler died Saturday, Dec 12, in Lincoln, California at the home he shared with his longtime companion, Joyce Beeman. Bob was a first-generation Madler born Jan 10, 1929, in the United States after his father Joseph Madler made the journey as a young man by ship from Hungary to the US in 1897. Followed shortly thereafter by his mother, who came to the US in 1899 also from Hungary. One of eight children, Bob was born on the family farm in Baker, Montana. He attended school by horseback at the one room schoolhouse six miles away. Bob joined the US Army and was stationed in England. While stationed in Sculthorpe, England Bob met Doreen Powton at a USO function. In 1952, shortly after Bob's return to Montana, Doreen made a 5,000-mile trip across the Atlantic from King's Lynn, England to marry Bob in Baker.

Together, Bob and Doreen had five children. Surviving are Cheryle Madler, San Jose, California; Gerald Madler (Lisa), Columbus, Gerogia; Steve Madler (Julie), Folsom, California; Orville Madler (Terrie), Roseville, California; and four grandchildren: Michelle Madler, Boise, Idaho; Sarah Theby, Hope Mills, North Carolina; Savannah Madler, Roseville, California; Vanessa Madler, Roseville, California; and one great-grandchild Ezri Theby, Hope Mills, North Carolina. In 2005, Bob moved to California to be nearer his two sons and grandchildren.