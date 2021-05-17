Robert Lewallen

Robert Lewallen was born on March 15, 1929 in Huron, South Dakota to Dick Lewallen and Ruth Sheldon Lewallen and passed away on May 4, 2021. Husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend – whatever the role, he was loved by all.

Dad attended high school in Huron, South Dakota graduating in 1946. He graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1950 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Cranston, on Dec. 18, 1949 in Huron, South Dakota. They moved to Bozeman, Montana where Bob completed his Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951. Bob and Phyllis then moved to Billings where Bob was a new hire for Carter Oil Refinery. Bob worked at Exxon for 33 years, taking early retirement in 1983. Following retirement, he did oil refinery consulting work in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Quebec City and Puerto Rico until 1994.