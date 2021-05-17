Robert Lewallen
Robert Lewallen was born on March 15, 1929 in Huron, South Dakota to Dick Lewallen and Ruth Sheldon Lewallen and passed away on May 4, 2021. Husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend – whatever the role, he was loved by all.
Dad attended high school in Huron, South Dakota graduating in 1946. He graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1950 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Cranston, on Dec. 18, 1949 in Huron, South Dakota. They moved to Bozeman, Montana where Bob completed his Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1951. Bob and Phyllis then moved to Billings where Bob was a new hire for Carter Oil Refinery. Bob worked at Exxon for 33 years, taking early retirement in 1983. Following retirement, he did oil refinery consulting work in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Quebec City and Puerto Rico until 1994.
Bob loved the Montana outdoors and shared this with his family during summer camping and backpacking trips. He was the 1956 Montana Wyoming State Championship Archer and lifelong archery hunter. Bob included several young men who did not have fathers in his hunting and fishing trips through the years. He was a volunteer for Red Lodge Ski Patrol and enjoyed winter mountaineering, cross country skiing and snow-cave camping. He also enjoyed wind-surfing and water skiing. Bob and Phyllis traveled to Alaska in 1978 and later spent 15+ summers there fly fishing for salmon and visiting their daughters.
Bob was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Billings and more recently Heights Baptist Church. Bob and Phyllis traveled to India, Burma, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Israel and Africa for pleasure and for church.
Bob is survived by children Carol (Matt) Matthews, Richard (Patti) Lewallen and Jean (Steve) Krause; his grandchildren Eric (Christina) Talley, Christina (Dan) Stick, Carrie (Paul Lachapelle) Krause, Bobbi (Lou) McIntosh and David (Rebekah) Lewallen; his great-grandchildren: Elora, Ella, Xavier and Morrigan Talley; Caleb, Madeline and Elijah Stick; Augusta, Isabelle and Olivia McIntosh; and his sister Ann Keelin. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, brother Gene Lewallen and sister Ada Dennis. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave, Billings, MT. on Saturday, June 26th at 10 a.m. A reception will follow.
If desired, memorials can be made to Heights Baptist Church or the Montana Scholastic Clay Target Program, % Erin Bequette, 33 Beartooth Way, Laurel, MT. 59044.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.
